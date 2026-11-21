The 19th annual Amherstburg Santa Claus Parade is set for this weekend.

The parade, put on by the Windsor Parade Corporation, is set for Saturday, November 21.

Executive Director of the Windsor Parade Corporation Maggie Durocher says the parade steps off at 6 p.m., but anyone can start lining up between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to enjoy family-friendly activities at the fan zone.

“The parade starts at Front Road and William, continues across Front Road into town, where it will turn and go west on Richmond Street down to Dalhousie Street, then it will turn and go north on Dalhousie to Toddy Jones Park,” she says.

Durocher says seeing the smiles on the kid’s faces is what it’s all about.

“You’ll be working and staging, then you turn around just before the parade steps off, and you look at these crowds,” she says. “It’s the expectation on the faces of the little ones because we all know they’re waiting for Santa. It’s that look for expectation and absolute joy.”

Durocher says parades give so much back to the community.

“There’s always a food drive or something else that’s part of the parade that gives back, and I think it just gives everybody that one moment to stop and pause and just enjoy their community, the fun of the parade, and to feed off the enthusiasm of the little ones,” she says.

The 2025 parade was voted Best Parade in Windsor-Essex by Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.