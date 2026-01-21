A challenging house fire for firefighters in Amherstburg.

Crews were called to the 100-block of Lakewood Drive around 7:30 Tuesday night.

Chief Michael Mio says smoke and fire were showing upon arrival.

He says crews did a great job battling the blaze in the extreme cold and the strong winds.

Mio says the conditions were challenging, as bunker gear, air packs and gloves were immediately covered in ice.

He says crews were able to contain the fire to the primary residence, preventing it from spreading to a nearby home.

Five crews on the scene of a structure fire on Lakewood Drive. Please stay away from the area. pic.twitter.com/WgDJ54GJUl — Amherstburg Fire (@Aburg_Fire) January 21, 2026

The cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined due to extensive renovations and damage caused by the fire.

Chief Mio says investigators were not able to enter the home safely.

Firefighters were on scene for roughly five hours.