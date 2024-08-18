After some complaints about trash pilling up at a popular fishing spot along Big Creek from a local resident, one Amherstburg councillor is looking for a constructive fix.

During this weeks council meeting, councillor Don McArthur raised the issue of putting trash cans near Big Creek.



McArthur says this particular section is along Creek Road where it intersects with County Road 20.



Roger Renaud is the resident who's been chronicling the situation as he takes a lot of pictures of scenery and wildlife in the area, but has noticed the amount of trash that's getting left there.



McArthur says he's championing Renaud's cause around the council table.



"If we can get some trash cans out there we can make a big difference in the Big Creek watershed and the health and vitality of our community. So, it's a simple fix to a problem and I'm really hopeful that administration is going to solve it," he said.



He's giving Renaud all the credit, and saying it's little things like residents raising their voices about issues like litter that can make a difference.



"He thinks that a couple of trash cans put out there will solve the problem. So I raised it with administration and they're reaching out to GFL to try to see what the cost would be to get some garbage cans because it's not built into the town's work plan to pick up garbage cans all over the place."



McArthur says there's a lot of variables that make sense for action, not just to clean up the area but to keep the watershed healthy as well.



"Litter begets litter, just like a broken window begets a broken window. So one pop can on the ground leads to a chip bag, next thing you know there's like old appliances and mattresses there. We want to keep it pristine, and if we put receptacles there, residents are going to do the right thing. Because it's a beautiful watershed that we can enjoy, and our children and grandchildren can enjoy," he said.



A report will be coming back to a future meeting of council once administration is able to discuss the situation with GFL.

