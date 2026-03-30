An Amherstburg councillor did not breach the town's Code of Conduct.

A complaint filed with the town's Integrity Commissioner against councillor Linden Crain has been dismissed.

"It was reviewed independently, and they concluded that I did not breach any codes of conduct for the town," says Amherstburg councillor Linden Crain.

According to a Summary of Disposition letter from Principles Integrity, it states, "Based on our analysis, we find that Councillor Crain is not in breach of the Town of Amherstburg Code of Conduct."

The letter summarizes the complaint against Crain.

It says, "That councillor has misrepresented himself as a 'spokesperson' for the Town of Amherstburg when he has no authority to do so."

The complaint also highlights Facebook posts and radio interviews alleging he spoke on behalf of Amherstburg without the authority to do so.

The complaint comes after Crain was questioned at an Amherstburg council meeting for his phone conversation with Ontario Premier Doug Ford earlier this month.

At that meeting, Crain said he keeps in contact with the premier and doesn't believe it's an issue if council members reach out to the premier.

Crain says he's curious to know what a complaint like this costs the taxpayers.

"I believed from day one that I was not doing anything wrong; I was doing my job, and exactly what the residents elected me to do is advocate for our community," says Crain.

He says he had a feeling a complaint would happen.

"I definitely was not speaking as the official spokesperson for the town," he says. "I think I was taking my role quite seriously, which is taking positions on various topics, advocating for our community, and speaking to the right representatives. I don't believe that's a breach at all; I just believe I'm doing my job."

Crain says the Integrity Commissioner will not be submitting a public report to Council.

"They've concluded the matter with their disposition letter and will not be submitting a public report to council," says Crain.

He says he doesn't know who filed the complaint.

The summary also provided a response to the complainant.

It says, "Your complaint provided very few details as to what Councillor Crain said that you found inappropriate. We saw nothing in our review of his Facebook posts or public statements that would constitute inappropriately holding himself out as the council spokesperson, and therefore nothing which would breach the Code of Conduct."