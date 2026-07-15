Amherstburg council unanimously agrees to opt out of ‘bring-your-own alcohol’ policy

Amherstburg council has unanimously agreed to opt out of Ontario’s new bring-your-own alcohol permit framework for events.

A report went to council on Monday evening, with administration recommending that council not move forward with the bring-your-own alcohol framework over a number of concerns.

In April, the province expanded bring-your-own alcohol permits to include municipally designated outdoor community events, such as festivals, farmers’ markets and fairs.

In order to allow the permit, local councils need to pass a bylaw first.

Administration stated in the report that the current method of having events serving alcohol apply for a Special Occasion Permit issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) was recommended to continue moving forward.

The report indicated a number of concerns such as a higher level of risk due to liability issues, difficulty enforcing intoxication and underage drinking rules, an increased risk of drink tampering, added pressure on emergency services, among more.

Councillor Peter Courtney says while the province has opened doors for alcohol consumption, he’s not in favour of this permit.

“We have a lot of family functions here, and alcohol does change the vibe. So I won’t be supporting this. If you want to get an after-hours beer store beer, you have options there too with convenience stores. But for our town events, no, there’s no need for it.”

Councillor Molly Allaire says with alcohol abuse on the rise, the current system in place is the way to go.

“Our small town is so sweet and I just want to reiterate safety first, this would just aggravate a lot. We’ve heard a few emails... or I did, I’m sure you guys received them as well, from local businesses saying this would just kill them.”

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb says it boils down to safety.

“We have responsible businesses that monitor people’s consumption. I don’t want to see people just being able to do whatever they want in our parks, or public spaces. It’s a safety issue, it’s a drinking and driving issue.”

Several other municipalities have opted out of the framework as well, including Essex, Leamington, and Chatham-Kent.