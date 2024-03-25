Amherstburg council will be discussing one of the most popular events in the Town this evening.

A report will be presented to council with an update on Open Air weekends, and what that event could look like this year.

The event last year was shortened from 20 weeks down to 14 weeks. Despite the loss of six weeks, the event still saw approximately 133,000 people attend, with officials calling it one of the most popular events in the southwesten Ontario region.

A survey at the end of 2023 saw that despite the success, there were still aspects that needed to be revised - including the footprint of the event with some businesses feeling left out, as well as issues surrounding accessibility for the summertime event.

A handful of delegates are expected to speak at the meeting this evening, with a couple of individuals wanting their business to be included in the Open Air weekends footprint for 2024, and others worried about barriers for those with disabilities.

Councillor Molly Allaire says last year this topic was very controversial.

"We asked for the frequency to be changed and check the footprint, and all that stuff, so we actually had eight delegations last year. It was a pretty heated argument to say the least. But then this year we already have four delegations, and it's just a report, it's not even us making a decision on something, so essentially we could just receive this report and that's that."



She says sees the frustration from businesses who aren't included in the Open Air footprint.



"This is the huge controversial issue, and I see it from a business side point. It's terrible. If you're excluded from the footprint, and there's a barricade, it kind of tells residents 'okay, there's nothing beyond this point, so don't venture over there', even though there are businesses outside of that point. So they're seeing the impacts."



Deputy mayor Chris Gibb says the Amherstburg Accessibility Committee reviewed the event and has deemed it accessible to the community.



"The only suggestions they had were to do a little bit more advertising of the accessible parking spaces that are available. It's funny, we turn one of our downtown parking lots into a completely accessible parking lot. We actually have more accessible parking spots during Open Air than we do during the regular times."



He adds that he's happy with the event staying at 14 weeks this year as well.



"I'm looking forward to hearing from my council colleagues to see where the consensus is, hopefully we can get a consensus on this because it has been a bit of a hot topic. It's something new, and exciting, and sometimes these things take a while to iron out before you find the secret sauce that makes it perfect."



The event last year ran from June 2 to September 3, and saw new additions such as the summer concert series as well as night markets.

Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday evening.