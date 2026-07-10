Amherstburg council to discuss ‘bring-your-own alcohol’ policy

Amherstburg administration is recommending the town opt out of Ontario’s new bring-your-own alcohol permit framework for events.

A report going to council next week recommends updating the town’s Municipal Alcohol Management Policy so any events serving alcohol continue to operate under a Special Occasion Permit issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

In late April, the province expanded bring-your-own alcohol permits to include municipally designated outdoor community events, such as festivals, farmers’ markets and fairs; however, councils need to pass a bylaw to formally adopt it.

Town administration states that the new framework creates a significantly higher level of risk due to liability issues.

The report also warns that this new framework could make it more difficult to enforce intoxication and underage drinking rules, increase the risk of drink tampering, place added pressure on emergency services, and expose municipalities to greater legal liability.

Amherstburg councillor Linden Crain says he believes the town’s current Special Occasion Permit process already provides the safeguards needed.

“I think that provides us with the measures to have insurance in place, ensuring those that are serving alcohol - Smart-Serves’ involved. There’s way less liability that the town could face with our current permit process versus the bring-your-own alcohol proposal that the province has.”

He says even if the province offered funding for insurance or security, he still wouldn’t support the proposal.

“There’s still a ton of risk involved. Right now, the province, what’s being proposed, it lacks mandatory safeguards, in my opinion. It doesn’t mention insurance. It doesn’t talk about having security or Smart-Serve training.”

Administration also says allowing people to bring their own alcohol could negatively affect local licensed businesses.

Crain says he’s already hearing concerns from the public.

“I’ve been hearing from local business owners who are worried; we have The [Missing] O, we have Pepper Cat, Salty Dog, Burger 67, Artisan [Grill], Riccardo’s, a number of restaurants downtown that sell craft beer; they sell local alcoholic beverages that would also be impacted when others are bringing in their own alcohol to events near them.”

If approved, Amherstburg would continue requiring Special Occasion Permits for all events serving alcohol while updating its Municipal Alcohol Management Policy to reflect current industry best practices.

Several other municipalities have opted out as well, including Essex, Leamington, and Chatham-Kent.

Council will meet Monday at 6 p.m.