A big decision coming to Amherstburg council on Monday night.

Up for debate will be the future of town hall.

Council will consider Valente Development's proposal to build a new town hall as part of the redevelopment of the former General Amherst High School property .

Last fall, council voted in favour of exploring Valente's proposal of a space within their redevelopment project that could include a new public library and community theatre space.

The report headed to council says the current town hall is more than 60 years old and does not meet accessibility standards.

Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb said the town has run out of space for municipal operations.

"Employees scattered over three different locations in town, which leads to huge inefficiencies when different departments have to work together. Our current town hall, while it's way too small for what we need, it also has pretty significant accessibility issues," Gibb said.

Administration is also presenting several different options, including renovating the current town hall, locating the municipal offices at the Libro Centre, or constructing a standalone building elsewhere in town. Estimated costs range from about $6 million to $27 million, depending on the option chosen.

Gibb said council has a big decision to make.

"That's the difficult part of being a politician is you have to try and look forward 50 years. What best serves the community over the next 50 years, not just the next five or 10. So it should be an interesting discussion. I know the rest of council is very interested in making the right decision," he said.

Gibb said residents have expressed mixed views after he invited feedback on social media.

"I posted it on the 18th, and there's over 225 comments, so quite a big response and a lot of different opinions out there. And that can be expected with these tough decisions," said Gibb.

Amherstburg council meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

-With files from CTV Windsor