Amherstburg will continue exploring whether to reintroduce emergency warning sirens after reviewing its public notification system for potential improvements.

Residents currently receive alerts through the 'Amherstburg Alerts' platform, which reaches more than 11,000 users via text, phone, email, and a mobile app.

Council asked for the review due to the town's proximity to the Fermi 2 Nuclear Power Plant and the need to ensure it meets emergency notification responsibilities.

Sirens were historically used for nuclear alerts but were phased out in 2024 due to high costs, aging infrastructure, and reduced effectiveness compared with modern technology.

Town administration and Amherstburg fire chief Michael Mio stated that the current system meets provincial requirements, which favour digital alerts over traditional sirens.

Council approved one option which includes installing a small number of sirens - at least two - within the nuclear planning zone. Each is estimated to cost over $50,000, plus about $25,000 for installation and maintenance, with a detailed report on costs and coverage still to come back to council.

Councillor Diane Pouget was in favour of the option to install sirens again and says residents need to be aware of what's going on - especially those near Fermi.

"We have had less than two hours to notify Boblo Island residents to evacuate their island... and because we are aware of our flawed activation system, it is our duty and indeed our responsibility to do everything in our power to keep our residents safe."

Councillor Don McArthur was also in favour and says having these sirens for nuclear emergencies is beneficial.

"When it comes to storms, a lot of times you can look out the window and you can see them coming, and you have ample notice all day long. With a nuclear event, when you're within 16 kilometres of its epicentre, you don't."

Meanwhile, councillor Linden Crain was not in favour of installing sirens again and says the sirens will be confusing to bring back.

"I have grandparents, my mother-in-law that lives in that area, and I can just anticipate the phone call... 'what does this siren mean'. People that I'm related to that are in their 80's, not understanding what the siren means. But they have a landline, they have other means of communication, I think that is sufficient. The province has also endorsed the Amherstburg Alert system model."

Deputy mayor Chris Gibb was also opposed and says using 1960's technology in today's day and age doesn't cut it.

"When do other municipalities or other levels of government do? Well they're all going to that Ready Alert system where the information shows up on your television, on your radio, on your phone, on all different sources of communications."

A report will come back to council at a later date detailing the costs and range of sound of the sirens.