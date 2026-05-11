Amherstburg Council has a spending decision to make around upgrades to its premier baseball diamond.

Council will be asked Monday night to approve $375,208 and award the job to FieldTurf to upgrade and repair the town's Premier Baseball Diamond.

The town previously approved $241,671 for the project through previous capital budgets, but administration is now recommending reallocating an additional $133,536 from other previously approved Libro facility projects to address the remaining shortfall and complete the upgrades.

Councillor Linden Crain says he's been hearing mixed feelings from residents, something he shares.

"I'm curious to know how many local baseball teams are playing at this facility," he says. "It does mention the University of Windsor, and Windsor Selects uses it. I'm interested in knowing, what are the local teams doing? Are they using this facility or are they at other diamonds in the town?"

The site was constructed in 2010 alongside the Libro Credit Union Recreation Complex and has served as the only artificial fastball turf field in Essex County, but it's nearing its end of life.

It's being recommended the diamond be replaced with a full artificial turf system designed to meet updated standards, increase playtime, and include multiple base placements to accommodate younger leagues.

New Baseball Canada regulations changes will also require changes to the existing backstop, diamond, and seating areas.

The report warns that failure to address upgrades required to this amenity will result in non-compliance with Baseball Canada standards and reduced bookings and tournament opportunities, which will lead to lost revenues.

Crain says he's interested in learning more about the cost to install grass instead of artificial turf.

"Is artificial turf the only solution? I do have mixed feelings, and I'm interested in learning more from staff on Monday," he says.

Crain says it's going to be a difficult one because if they do not approve the upgrade, it will result in non-compliance with Baseball Canada standards, reduced bookings, and an increase in health and safety risks around player injuries as the current turf ages.

"Our role is a balancing act, right? Residents are expecting us to improve parks, roads, facilities, and infrastructure while also keeping things affordable and, at the same time, preventing important assets like this one from falling into disrepair," he says.

The facility is home to the University of Windsor baseball team and regularly hosts the Windsor Selects for training and games, along with numerous other user groups throughout the year.

Amherstburg Council meets Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at 271 Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg.