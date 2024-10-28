Amherstburg council will decide on Monday whether or not to apply for the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund for the second time.

This funding is to help municipalities repair, rehabilitate and expand critical drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure with the aim of unlocking more housing opportunities.

The province began accepting applications in February 2024 with Town council applying in April. However, the Town was informed in August they were unsuccessful, and will now decide if they want to apply for the second intake of the grant.

Amherstburg currently has a large plot called the Southeast Quadrant lands, which is located along the Lowes Side Road and Big Creek area, and is shovel ready for the project. The development would see nearly 1,500 residential units on the land.

The grant provides up to 73 per cent of eligible costs - with the Town expected to pay the remaining costs for the project.

Chris Gibb, Amherstburg deputy mayor, says the region is still in a housing crisis, and this many units is needed.

"I think it's a way that Amherstburg can really step up, and do what we can to address the housing shortage in our region. So, I'm hopeful council will agree to apply a second time, and with the improvements we made to our application I hope the province agrees with me, and thinks its a good idea to fund it."

He says there are risks to not submitting an application.

"If we can't find help through the provincial grant it's going to take at least 10 years for the municipality to save up enough in development charges to be able to fund this. So, the biggest risk of saying no is the region has to wait 10 more years for a big influx of housing."

"The total project cost is around $13-million, the grant would be a little over $9-million, and then the remaining costs would be pre-paid be the developer. So, it's really a win-win-win for everybody."

A number of studies have already been completed, including a sanitary and water servicing study, and an Environmental Assessment.

The Town has also made a proposition with the developers that if they are successful with the province in the application that the developer will pre-pay some of the development charges to ensure the project can move forward.

The total estimated cost for this project is $13.2-million. If the Town receives 73 per cent in funding, they will be awarded $9.2-million. The remaining $3.9-million will be funded through development charges, and the Water Reserve fund.

Council will meet at 6 p.m.