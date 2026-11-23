A new Amherstburg council will officially take office Monday evening.

The town’s inaugural council meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Libro Credit Union Centre community room.

The new council will feature significant change following October’s municipal election.

Only three members of the previous council are returning, including Councillor Molly Allaire, who is optimistic about the group taking office.

“I think that we have great councilors, deputy mayor, mayor. I think everyone has a great head on their shoulders, and they just want the town to progress safely and happily, and functionally. No one has huge plans that they’re just going to come in and swipe everything out,” Allaire said.

The new council includes Mayor Chris Gibb, Deputy Mayor Bill Petruniak and newly elected councillors Keith Boussey, Jen DeLuca and Wes Ewer.

Allaire says preparations for the new term have been happening behind the scenes.

“Jen Deluca has been amazing. She’s reached out quite a bit. Everyone has met and talked, so it’s been really great. And I think we’re just excited to get started,” she said.

As she begins another term on council, Allaire says several issues are top of mind.

“For me specifically, I care about our roads and infrastructure. I think that’s my big target for the next four years. I really want to try that,” Allaire said.

“Accessibility, I’m going to be a bigger voice for that this term. I was just recently with my surgery, and so walking around with crutches, I realized a lot of things that could change that make it just more functional for everyone.”

Residents are invited to attend Monday’s inaugural meeting, where elected officials will be sworn in and formally begin the new four-year term.

The ceremony will also be streamed online through the town’s website.