Amherstburg council wants to hear from Hydro One regarding ongoing power outages.

A notice of motion was presented by Amherstburg deputy mayor, Chris Gibb, during Monday's meeting.

The motion requested that representatives from Hydro One appear before council provide an explanation regarding the frequency and causes of power interruptions within the town, and outline any planned improvements to enhance reliability.

Gibb states in his motion that these frequent electricity service interruptions have caused frustration, economic disruption, and concern among residents, businesses, and community organizations.

Gibb says this has been a long-standing issue that needs to be addressed.

"The power goes out on a beautiful day... recently in the Kingsbridge subdivision, I want to say if my memory serves me correctly, it flicked on and off a dozen times within three days. Just looking for an explanation of why this is happening, is this just happening in Amherstburg or is this something that's happening across the county and the city?"

Councillor Diane Pouget says she wants to hear from the company.

"We're getting numerous complaints about people losing appliances because of the burnouts."

Mayor Michael Prue says he's spoken to Hydro One about improvements to the service.

"All of my meetings that I have had as mayor with Hydro One have not resolved anything. They have not. But, I've also talked more recently and more intently about getting additional hydro resources into Amherstburg."

The motion passed, and administration will now contact the company to coordinate and schedule a presentation date.

Hydro is provided to the Town of Amherstburg through Hydro One and Essex Powerlines Corporation.