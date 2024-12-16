Councillors in Amherstburg will be asked Monday night if they want to proceed with the potential relocation of town hall to the former General Amherst High School.

Administration is bringing back an updated report that provides next steps and results from community surveys.

Back in September, council approved a proposal in principle from the Valente Development Corporation to develop a new town hall within the former high school.

35,000 square feet would be set aside for the town hall, including building a multi-purpose council chambers with a civic theatre.

The proposed development would also include residential living, retail stores and restaurants, gym, two new parks and two designated parking lots.

Councillor Linden Crain says he would like the town to investigate the move further with the developer.

He says there are still some unanswered questions including the exact costs of the relocation for the town.

"I think the community really wants to hear more, what negotiation would take place, what are the numbers, what's the exact cost to make the switch," he says.

Crain says council can proceed with the developer's proposal or turn it down.

"Not rubber stamping it and approving it today, council and staff would then meet with the owners of the property Valente to see if there's some negotiating that can take place, an agreement that can be drafted to ensure that it's the best price for the community," says Crain. "I'm not opposed to us investigating it further. We want to know what the price would be before we were to approve it or decline it so I want to hear more."

He says if council is opposed to looking into the proposal further, councillors could look at renovating the current town hall building or build a stand alone town hall at Bill Wigle Park.

The town launched two community surveys to gather public feedback on the relocation proposal.

One survey was done on Talk the Burg, where 84 people responded.

42.9% support the proposal, 41.7% do not support, and 15.5% considering it an opportunity but want to know more.

The other survey was done on FlashVote, where 175 local residents participated.

The results had 54.8% support the moving Town Hall, 25.1% oppose and 17.1% were neutral.