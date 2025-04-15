Amherstburg council received a policing update at Monday night's meeting where council granted administration's request to make a formal request to the Ministry of the Solicitor General for a Policing Resource Plan from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for policing in the town post December 31, 2028.

As AM800 news reported in February, Windsor city council voted to end its agreement to provide policing to Amherstburg at the end of 2028 due to increasing policing costs.

The city has been providing policing to the town since January 2019 after the Amherstburg council voted to approve a 20-year contract with the city and disband the former town police service.

Earlier this month, County Council voted to engage a consultant for a feasibility study on regional policing, but county council would still need to decide on how to move forward. Given the tight deadline, Amherstburg administration concluded that a Regional Police Service is not an option for the town at this time.

Administration will now continue to look into the other four options which include the possible renegotiation with the City of Windsor, contracting with Lasalle Police Services, exploring the OPP, and the potential re-establishment of a standalone Town of Amherstburg Police Service.

Most options will be reported back to council in closed sessions.

-With files from AM800's Rob Hindi