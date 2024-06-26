Transit riders in Amherstburg will be able to continue taking the bus.

Amherstburg council was presented with a report on Tuesday evening to update and renew the existing agreement with Transit Windsor for another five years.

The current agreement is set to expire at the end of August this year. Council approved the renewal, which will now run until August 2029.

Route 605, which carries passengers to and from Amherstburg, will see a fourth trip added to keep up with demand.

During the report, it was stated that ridership has seen an increase every month since its inception, with monthly average ridership up 95 per cent since 2022.

The largest contributor to ridership has been students from the University of Windsor and St. Clair College using the bus daily.

Adding the additional trip will still only require one bus, and the current route will remain unchanged.

Route times will be adjusted depending on usage.

The Town is estimating that the route will cost approximately $70,000 to run, following gas tax subsidies and bus fare revenue.