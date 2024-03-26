The Town of Amherstburg will be working to try to increase the footprint of Open Air weekends to include more businesses.

After a lengthy discussion by council on Monday evening, council has approved for administration to look into extending part of the footprint after a couple of delegates expressed how the current footprint of the event negatively impacts their businesses.

A survey was completed at the end of 2023 in relation to the event, which saw that many businesses who were outside of the footprint wanted to be included.

Some contracts have already been signed for entertainment, and work is already in progress to prepare for this year's event, but administration stated that they will work hard to see if businesses further south on Dalhousie Street, between Murray Street and Gore Street, can be included this year.

Those businesses would include Nuccelli's Frozen Yogurt, Thrasher Law, Flow Cafe & Bikes, Meal Prep, and the Royal Canadian Legion.

Dave Doherty, owner of Flow Cafe & Bikes and Meal Prep was a delegate during the meeting and says his businesses were new in 2023, and he understood the footprint then, but he'd like to be included.

"We noticed through the course of the Open Air weekends that the barrier was a very strong deterrent for people to go any further, and explore past that barrier. And as a new business we're not being discovered, and we're effectively closed off from thousands of potential new customers."

Bethany D'Alimonte, owner of Musicland was a delegate to advocate for businesses along Dalhousie, and says businesses outside of the footprint saw huge success during the Gone Car Crazy Show when they were included along the path.

"We are asking for a compromise to extend the barriers that are located near Flow Cafe, as well as Nuccelli's Frozen Yogurt, as well as Balance Yoga, and the other two businesses that are located that are closed on the weekends. They all extremely benefited from the one weekend that the barriers were moved, thus being the car show."



Mayor Michael Prue says he thinks it's worth it to include those businesses.



"I think staff will work as expeditiously as possible. And if it doesn't happen for the first of June, if it happens by July, or whenever during the season, it will, if it's done right, it's worth doing."



Councillor Don McArthur says he hopes something can be done to include those wanting to be in the footprint.



"See if it's possible to extend the footprint safely, and additionally to do everything they can in terms of promotion, and enhanced signage, and other creative things to ensure they are part of the footprint, and can benefit like all of the other businesses in the core."



Administration will also speak with the residents who live in the Queen Charlotte homes that are above the businesses on Dalhousie to ensure they would be comfortable with the expansion, as they do park in the rear of the building.

During New Business, a motion was presented that at the end of Open Air 2024 in September that administration, businesses, and council, participate in a meeting together to discuss the footprint, frequency, benefits, and improvements for the event for all businesses within and outside of the footprint for up to 500 metres. The motion was approved by council.

Open Air for 2024 will run for 14 weeks, just like it did in 2023, and will go each weekend starting from May 31 until the Labour Day weekend in September.

Administration will work to include the businesses wishing to be in the footprint by the start of the 2024 event.