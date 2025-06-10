Amherstburg council has approved additional spending from the town's fleet reserves for the purchase of a dump truck .

Administration requested council approval Monday evening to cover increased costs as a result of the tariffs imposed on Canada as part of the trade war launched by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Jan. 27, council awarded the purchase of a new dump truck for the roads department to Viking-Cives Ltd. but on April 23, the company informed town administration that purchase cost had increased by $5,596 as a result of the tariffs.

The increase of $5,596.80 net HST will result in the final cost of $377,789.

The winning tender is from a U.S.-based company that was selected prior municipal councils discussing exploring Buy Canadian policy options.

During Monday night's council meeting, deputy mayor Chris Gibb requested administration keep a tally of what tariffs the town is being charged in case they're able to submit for grants from the province down the road.

