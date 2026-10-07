Amherstburg Chamber hosting two municipal candidate nights

A chance to hear from those running for town council in Amherstburg.

The Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two municipal candidate nights for a chance to hear from those running to be councillor, deputy mayor, and mayor.

The two-day event will be held at the McGregor Columbian Club. On Wednesday night, residents will be able to ask questions of the candidates running for a councillors seat.

Thursday night will be more debate-style for those running for deputy mayor and mayor, with the opportunity for the candidates to rebuttal.

There are 15 candidates running to be councillors, two candidates running for deputy mayor, and three mayoral candidates.

Anne Creery, General Manager of the Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce, says each night will be a little different.

“Wednesday night it will be questions to the candidates; with 15 candidates, it makes it difficult to have a debate. On the second night, when we have the candidates for mayor and deputy mayor, we will have opportunity for rebuttals.”

She says they’re expecting a great turnout.

“Last time in 2022, we had at least 150 people out each night. So we have the McGregor Columbian Club, which will hold more people. So we’re hoping to have folks come out and hear from the candidates.”

Creery says it’s important for residents to hear from the candidates.

“Amherstburg has been a growing community, and having the right kind of leadership steering the ship is very important. And so we feel very committed to doing this to help the public to have the information to make the right choices.”

Doors will be open to the public both nights starting at 4 p.m., and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and conclude by 9:30 p.m. both nights.

The event will also be live streamed on the Amherstburg Chamber of Commerce YouTube channel.

The municipal election is set to take place Monday, October 26.