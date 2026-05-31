Amherstburg bringing a taste of Brazil to its downtown

The Town of Amherstburg is ready to bring a taste of Brazil to its downtown this June.

A Brazilian Village will be hosted in downtown Amherstburg as part of the 51st annual Carrousel of the Nations across Windsor-Essex.

Town Chief Administrative Officer Valerie Critchley says they’re so excited to host the village.

“It’s a first for downtown Amherstburg. There has been a village in the past at GL Heritage Brewery, but this will be the first time it has come to downtown Amherstburg, and it’s part of our Open Air weekends, which is amazing, so we are so excited to have the Brazilian Village join us,” she says.

The village will also be part of the town’s Open Air weekends, which means streets will be closed to allow the party to happen in the streets.

Critchley says the streets will close on the Friday for the village and Open Air weekend.

“It’s all of Dalhousie Street from Richmond over to Murray and Richmond to Ramsay down. The village will be set up in that general area of Kings Navy Yard Park, and it will be a collaboration of both fun festivals, really,” she says.

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC) says the 2026 Carrousel of the Nations will feature 42 cultural villages located throughout the region, each offering authentic food, entertainment, music, dance, art, and traditions from around the world.

The Brazilian Village is scheduled for Friday, June 12, Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

Critchley says they’re hoping for good weather.

“Even without good weather, there is so much to offer; we have so many great restaurants. Now the village is going to be there with all this great Brazilian culture and food. So, we think we will be pretty busy. We invite everyone to come out to Amherstburg and enjoy everything we have to offer,” she says.

Carrousel of the Nations 2026 will take place over two weekends: Friday, June 12 to Sunday, June 14, and Friday, June 19 to Sunday, June 21.

Last year’s event attracted an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 visits to the various villages, generating an estimated $1 million for the local economy.

Carrousel of the Nations has been named Top Festival and Event in Ontario by Attractions Ontario for the past three years.

Click here for more information on the schedule for this year’s event.