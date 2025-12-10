The Town of Amherstburg has approved the 2026 budget with no changes.

Council held deliberations on Monday and Tuesday morning and approved the budget at 2.86 per cent.

The $65-million budget was finalized at the same increase as the proposed budget.

This increase would see residents pay approximately $85 annually on a home with an assessed value of $250,000.

While much of the budget was for necessities such as contractual obligations, residents will notice improvements to H. Murray Smith Centennial Park, and to the intersection of Lowes Side Road and Sandwich Street South.

Amherstburg deputy mayor Chris Gibb says the budget funds necessities in the town.

"Most of the increases, most of the pressures are contractual obligations, whether that be wage contracts with our unionized groups. The cost of things has gone up a bit, so it was really pared down on the operating side."

He says a local park will be getting a makeover in 2026.

"Council approved a big redevelopment for H. Murray Smith Centennial Park... the core downtown park in Amherstburg. There's going to be a little over $1-million in construction going on there."

Gibb says it was important to keep things low for residents.

"Everybody's feeling this uncertainty with all the tariff issues and the economic issues. So I was happy that everyone came in with something that was very reasonable, that respected the taxpayers, but also maintained the services that they're used to."

He adds they allocated approximately 1.6 per cent of the budget to their asset management plan.

He says council plans to raise the amount to 2.5 per cent moving forward, starting in the 2027 budget.