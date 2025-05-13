Amherstburg once again has an official town crier.

On Monday night, town council appointed Norm Ross to the role that was left vacant in 2019 following Frank Gorham's retirement.

The town crier serves as a ceremonial ambassador, representing Amherstburg at municipal functions, historical commemorations, and potentially at regional competitions.

Ross is a retired principal and drama educator and has demonstrated exceptional commitment to Amherstburg's historical preservation and tourism programming, also serving as a longstanding volunteer with the town's tourism department.

Ross will join the town's Docent Program, which are trained volunteers in period attire who offer guided tours of the historic King's Navy Yard Park and other areas downtown.

Town administration will also write a letter of support and submit Ross' registration with the Ontario Guild of Town Criers.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson