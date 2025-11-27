A U.S. Thanksgiving holiday tradition continues this year at a local church.

Cottam United Church is hosting their annual American Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner fundraiser on November 27.

This is the 79th year the church has held the event.

Turkey fundraising committee captain Rick Mayea says the church has already sold more than 1,000 meals.

Mayea says it's your typical thanksgiving meal, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, stuffing, cranberries, buns, and pie for dessert.

Mayea says the number of orders are similar to previous years.

"When I look at my orders, literally we're about six per cent behind last year-over-year. So, we're okay, we're a little lower than last year but we're fine."

He says they couldn't do this event without the 100 volunteers that take part.

"It's incredible on the volunteers, I mean there's a certain level of volunteers you expect to see, but then we see a lot of volunteers who literally only come out to help us with this event, and they come out for three, four, five hours which is a long time when you're serving turkey or cranberries."

Mayea says the money raised goes back into the church, as well as local organizations.

"This year we are going to be giving some actual dollars out to the Downtown Mission and Street Help... we're going to be giving some money to them too, and that's what we're going to do moving forward."

The turkey dinner costs $25 and meals will be distributed at the church between 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The church is located at 137 County Road 34 West.