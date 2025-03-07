The American flag is no longer flying in the Town of Tecumseh, however, it's not related to the tariff situation between the U.S. and Canada.

On Tuesday, Barrie's mayor - Alex Nuttall - ordered the removal of all American flags from municipal buildings, including arenas, in response to the tariffs imposed on Canadian imports.

And while the American flag is no longer on flagpoles in Tecumseh, the reasoning is different.

Back in December 2024, Tecumseh council voted to develop a formal Flag Protocol Policy - which was approved. This policy stated that the national, provincial, and municipal flags would be flown. The flags of other sovereign nations will be flown only if applicable.

The Town can also fly "special" flags if approved - such as a flag for Black History Month, Pride Month, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, among others.

Tecumseh mayor, Gary McNamara, says this decision was made prior to U.S. President Donald Trump taking office.

"We would've had to make a decision in those terms about in particular what's transpiring in Washington, and the impact that that's having on Canada. But, this was done prior to him [Trump] taking office, and we believe it's a good policy to follow."

He says the current tariff situation is very disconcerting.

"I would surmise that we would've gotten requests from our residents to take the flags down at that particular time. But, it just happens that the policy was put in place, but it doesn't take away from the fact that we're a little upset with the policies of the American administration."

McNamara says requests for special flags can be submitted to the town.

"So we had the Black History Month flag up, and this weekend we'll be flying the International Day of the Girls, their flag, and so this, obviously special requests but they have to following the subject of the policy."

Previously, the American flag was flown at Lakewood Park, and within the Tecumseh Arena.

A City of Windsor official tells AM800 News that the city has no current plans to remove American flags that may be on display at city facilities or in parks.