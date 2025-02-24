A breakfast special for patrons at a Windsor restaurant.

On Saturday, customers at Toast on Erie Street East were treated to breakfast by an American couple.

Susan Taylor was one of the customers at the restaurant, who received a free meal.

She told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, her and her friend just had their breakfast and were getting ready to pay at the counter, when they saw a woman, also at the counter talking to the owner.

Taylor says the owner then told her, the customer wanted to buy for everybody in the restaurant.

"A few minutes later the waitress made an announcement in the restaurant, that this lovely couple in the corner is paying for everyone who is in the restaurant at the time to breakfast," says Taylor. "It was packed as it usually is in there on a Saturday."

Taylor says the woman also addressed patrons at the restaurant.

"She got up and she stood up and she said that she was American and she just wanted to apologize," says Taylor. "She said she knows that their president has caused a rift in what was happening between our countries and she wanted us to know that not all Americans are bad people. She apologized for it and as a way to give back, she was going to pay for everyone's breakfast and of course led to loud cheers from everybody that was sitting down and she congratulated us on our hockey win."

According to a Facebook post, there were between 50 to 60 people inside of the restaurant.

Taylor says she's not sure where the couple is from but assumed they're from Michigan.

Another customer said, the couple is from Ann Arbor and said they love Windsor and Canadians.