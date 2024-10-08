The Ambassador Bridge is running as usual this morning following an incident on Monday afternoon.

The Canada Border Services Agency website had stated that the border crossing was temporarily closed for a period of time shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

According to CTV Windsor, Chief Stephen Laforet with Windsor Fire and Rescue Services says they were called to the bridge at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday after a person went over the bridge railing.

Chief Laforet told CTV that the person fell about 15 feet onto a metal deck below the roadway.

Their urban search and rescue unit rescued the person, hoisted them up back onto the bridge and handed them off to paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS.

Laforet told CTV that he does not know the circumstances surrounding how the person fell off the bridge or their medical condition once in the care of EMS.

J.W. Westcott Company, the Detroit mailboat crew, told AM800 News on Monday afternoon that they were stationed below the bridge.

CBSA confirmed at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday that the bridge was open and back to usual crossing.