The owner of the Ambassador Bridge made a $1 million contribution to a political fund backing Donald Trump less than a month before the U.S. President threatened to prevent the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, according to a monthly campaign finance statement.

Matthew Moroun, whose family has operated the Ambassador Bridge for decades, made the seven-figure contribution to MAGA Inc. on Jan. 16, said the statement.

MAGA Inc. is a super Political Action Committee (PAC) supportive of Trump that seeks to raise funds to support the current president’s political endeavours.

Moroun reportedly met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick hours before Trump issued threats against the new border crossing, according to the New York Times.

Connecting Windsor, Ont., to Detroit, Mich., Moroun’s Ambassador Bridge stands to see increased competition for tolls once the Gordie Howe bridge opens.

Currently, large commercial vehicles rely on the Ambassador Bridge; however, travel can include lengthy delays.

The Moroun family has continuously fought plans for a competing span.

Under construction since 2018, the Gordie Howe bridge is expected to open this year.

Less than a day after Moroun’s reported meeting with Lutnick, Trump took to social media stating he would “not allow” the new bridge to open until the U.S. is “fully compensated for everything” it has given to Canada.

The president claimed America has been taken advantage of and the U.S. should own “at least half” of the new bridge.

Through a 2012 agreement, Canada agreed to finance the entire cost of the bridge, now estimated to be $6.4 billion, and recoup the costs through tolls once it’s opened.

After the costs are recouped, toll revenue will be shared with the State of Michigan.

The agreement states the Gordie Howe bridge is publicly owned by Canada and Michigan.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian