An updated chart added to the website of the Ambassador Bridge on Sunday sees toll rates slashed for Premier card holders after they were raised just this past January.

As of January 1, 2026, a single vehicle could cross the bridge for $10.00 USD, - starting Sunday, that fare will fall to only $5.50 USD.

There are no changes to cash or credit card payments.

In the fallout of revelations that the owner of the Ambassador Bridge had lobbied U.S. officials to delay the opening of the competing Gordie Howe International Bridge, some - a Windsor city councillor included - encouraged Windsorites to consider alternative routes to Detroit.

This comes in the wake reports published in early April that indicated The Ambassador Bridge had fallen out of favour as North America’s busiest crossing for truck traffic.

Passenger Vehicle Tolls

Effective April 19, 2026

Premier E-Z Pass, Credit Card, USD Cash CAD Cash Autos, Buses, Motorcycles $5.50 $10.00 $14.00 Autos, Buses, Motorcycles - with trailer $20.00 $28.00

Commercial Vehicle Tolls

Effective April 19, 2026