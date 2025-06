A pair of Canadian men are lucky to not be sitting in a Detroit jail cell right now after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say they attempted to smuggle in marijuana at the Ambassador Bridge.

Officers found six packages of marijuana stashed into the engine block of an inbound vehicle on May 23.

CBP say the seizure amounted to 4.45 pounds.

The two men were fined and removed from the U.S.