The Canada Border Services Agency displays some of the over $25 million worth of illicit nicotine products seized over a four-day period at several crossings, including the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit.

Officers with the Canada Border Services Agency have seized over $25 million worth of illicit nicotine products over a four-day period at several crossings, including between Windsor and Detroit.

The illicit nicotine products were seized from commercial shipments arriving from the United States over a four-day period this month.

The seizures include two separate cases on November 10 at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge near Niagara Falls, where 265,875 kg of nicotine pouches valued at $5.3 million and 2,513 kg of nicotine pouches valued at over $2.8 million were seized.

On November 9, border services officers at the Ambassador Bridge seized 9,270 kg of nicotine pouches valued at over $18.5 million.

On November 7, border services officers at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia seized 463 kg of nicotine vapes and pouches valued at $355,250.

The CBSA says profits generated from illegal tobacco sales can fund a range of criminal activities in Canada and abroad, and smuggling operations deprive governments of the revenue that support the programs and services that Canadians depend upon.