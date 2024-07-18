NEW YORK - Amazon says it had its best Prime Day sales event ever this week.

The company said "millions" of customers also joined Prime in the past three weeks to take advantage of the discount event, which ended right before midnight Pacific Standard Time on Thursday.



Data from some third-party groups also indicated online shoppers spent more this year during the two-day event.



Adobe Analytics, which tracks online sales, said consumers spent $14.2 billion online on Tuesday and Wednesday, up 11% compared to last year.



Adobe noted the growth was driven partly by back-to-school shopping.

