In a James Bond shakeup that stirred the film industry, MGM Amazon announced that the studio has taken the creative reins of the 007 franchise after decades of family control.

Longtime Bond custodians Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said Thursday they would be stepping back.

Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli formed a new joint venture in which they will all co-own James Bond intellectual property rights.

But Amazon MGM will have creative control.

Financial terms weren't disclosed. The deal is expected to close sometime this year.

Bond had been a family business since Albert "Cubby" Broccoli secured the rights to adaptations of Ian Fleming's novels and put out 1962's "Dr. No."