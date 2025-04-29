Amazon's first internet satellites are in orbit. United Launch Alliance's Atlas rocket blasted off Monday from Florida, carrying 27 of Amazon's Project Kuiper satellites.

It's the latest entry in the mega constellation market currently dominated by SpaceX's Starlinks.

Amazon launched two test satellites in 2023.

These upgraded new ones are coated with mirror film to scatter reflecting sunlight in an attempt to accommodate astronomers.

Stargazers oppose these fast-growing satellite constellations, saying it spoils their observations.

Amazon aims to put more than 3,200 of these satellites into orbit to provide fast, affordable broadband service around the globe.