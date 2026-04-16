Canadian companies using Amazon to pick, pack and ship goods will have to start paying a new surcharge because of rising fuel costs.

The e-commerce giant says the 3.5 per cent surcharge on fulfillment fees will take effect on Friday.

It will only apply to companies using its fulfilment program and will be charged to the business, not consumers buying products on Amazon.

Spokesperson Andrew Gouveia says Amazon felt the surcharge was necessary to implement to partially recover some of the elevated fuel and logistics costs it was experiencing.

Up until now, Gouveia says Amazon was absorbing the increases.

Gas prices have soared in the wake of the war in the Middle East, which has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key fuel passageway.