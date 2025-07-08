Amazon's annual Prime Day sales are here again.

The e-commerce giant is making the now-misnamed Prime Day a four-day event for the first time.

Its promised blitz of summer deals for Prime members starts at 3:01 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday and runs until early Friday.

The company launched the event in 2015 and expanded it to two days in 2019.

Amazon executives declined to comment on the potential impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Prime Day deals.

Some retail analysts expect U.S. consumers to make purchases this week out of fear that high taxes on foreign imports will make items they want more expensive later.