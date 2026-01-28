Amazon is cutting about 16,000 jobs in the latest round of tech industry layoffs.

Beth Galetti, a senior vice president, announced this Wednesday in a blog post.

The reductions follow October's layoffs of 14,000 workers. U.S.-based staff will have 90 days to find a new role internally.

Those unsuccessful or uninterested will receive severance pay, outplacement services, and health insurance.

Galetti said Amazon will continue hiring in strategic areas.

These cuts are Amazon's biggest since 2023, when 27,000 jobs were cut.

Amazon's workforce doubled during the pandemic but has since been reduced.