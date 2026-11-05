AM800’s Patty Handysides awarded her own street sign

Retired AM800 talk show host Patty Handysides has been awarded her own street sign and commemorative plaque by Windsor’s outgoing mayor.

Handysides was on air, helping to tell Windsor-Essex’s stories, for 45 years. She signed off in the summer for retirement.

Despite that, she’s still been out in the community, lending her voice to charity fundraisers and community events, which is something that’s close to her heart.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens presented Handysides with a commemorative plaque and street sign, that reads ‘Handysides Way’.

Patty Handysides Patty Handysides and Drew Dilkens. (Source: Drew Dilkens/X)

“It’s really touching to be honoured with things like this, to show the things I’ve done over the years that I didn’t really think about all the time, of how it was affecting the community,” she told CTV News.

She says she plans to put the sign in her yard, and she thinks it might make her neighbours a little jealous.

“I used to work with Patty as a young man when I worked at the radio station and university,” said Dilkens.

“Patty was there, and so I’ve sort of grown up and seen her work over a period of time and certainly felt the impact of her work as Mayor of the city when I’ve had to convey messages and be interviewed for different things that have happened. There is no one like her. She’s a remarkable individual and really, importantly, she’s done a great job sharing the news and doing it in an honest, open, transparent way.”