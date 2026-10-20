Almost all polling stations closed in Alberta’s separation referendum, but voting continues. Live updates here.

CTV News is your Alberta Referendum headquarters. Live results. Expert analysis.

More than one million Albertans have already cast ballots through both advance and mail-in voting, but delays at some polling stations mean affected voters will now have until 10 p.m. MT (12 a.m. ET) to vote. Most polls closed at their originally scheduled time of 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET).

Because of the extended voting period, Elections Alberta will not begin releasing results until the last polling stations close at 10 p.m. MT. Counting of mail-in and advance ballots will begin earlier, at 5 p.m. local time.

The referendum features 10 questions. The first five focus on immigration and newcomers’ access to health care, education and citizenship. The next four deal with Alberta’s constitutional authority and the province’s role within Canada’s judicial system.

It is referendum day in Alberta Monday is referendum day in Alberta. Former premier Jason Kenney says the outcome is not guaranteed, despite the appearance of polls.

The final and most closely watched question asks voters whether Alberta should remain in Canada or move toward a second, binding referendum on separation.

Results for Question 10, the separation question, are expected to be reported between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. MT Tuesday, according to Elections Alberta.

The latest results, developments and analysis.