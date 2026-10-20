Almost all polling stations closed in Alberta’s separation referendum, but voting continues. Live updates here.

CTV News is your Alberta Referendum headquarters. Live results. Expert analysis.
More than one million Albertans have already cast ballots through both advance and mail-in voting, but delays at some polling stations mean affected voters will now have until 10 p.m. MT (12 a.m. ET) to vote. Most polls closed at their originally scheduled time of 8 p.m. MT (10 p.m. ET).
- Only on CTVNews.ca: Real-time data. Interactive live maps. Every question. Every result. As soon as polls close.
Because of the extended voting period, Elections Alberta will not begin releasing results until the last polling stations close at 10 p.m. MT. Counting of mail-in and advance ballots will begin earlier, at 5 p.m. local time.
The referendum features 10 questions. The first five focus on immigration and newcomers’ access to health care, education and citizenship. The next four deal with Alberta’s constitutional authority and the province’s role within Canada’s judicial system.
The final and most closely watched question asks voters whether Alberta should remain in Canada or move toward a second, binding referendum on separation.
Results for Question 10, the separation question, are expected to be reported between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. MT Tuesday, according to Elections Alberta.
The latest results, developments and analysis.
Edmonton mayor votes no to the nine
‘Most important vote I’ve ever done’
'We love this country': campaign volunteer
"We all love this country, and for us, that is the main reason and motivation for all of us to work on this campaign," he told CTV News Edmonton.
"I think we were successful at bringing a wide range of Albertans together around the same cause and we all did whatever we could to make sure our message is spread across the province," he added.
"I hope tonight the result will be something we can all be happy about."
Pro-separation MLA won’t seek re-election
Edmonton MP says resounding rejection of separatism needed
"In my view we need a resounding rejection of separatism," she told CTV News Edmonton on Monday evening.
"This has gone on long enough, it's caused a lot of uncertainty and problems in the business community, and out of all the points of time in our history this is when we need to be unified as a country, and I think this referendum has done anything but that."
Olszewski says she's heard from Albertans over recent months that they support Prime Minister Mark Carney's government, but she accepts that many Albertans still have issues with Ottawa.
"We know that today's not the finish line. Things aren't over once the votes are counted," she said.
"Our government will continue to work with Alberta in partnership, in collaboration, on major projects, on defence, and in many other ways."
Referendum promoted ‘serious, adult discussion’
The co-chair of one of several groups advocating for Alberta’s separation says the campaign has been a success regardless of the outcome.
“I’ve said that publicly, that I think we’ve won,” said Keith Wilson of Let Alberta Decide.
“We’ve won in the sense that the goal was to have a serious, adult discussion about how Alberta’s place can be improved within Confederation,” he added, “even if that means the risk that we go all the way and hold a second vote in the future for secession.”
Let Alberta Decide held an event on Monday night in Calgary’s East Village to gather and listen to referendum results.
Organizers previously admitted it would be an uphill battle to convince residents that separation is viable and necessary.
Stephen Hunt, CTVNewsCalgary.ca digital producer
Albertans ‘very much engaged’: Lukaszuk
Reasons for late polls ‘varied’
@Sue484474, delayed openings happen during every electoral event. With 1,400 locations, it is to be expected. The reasons are quite varied - people calling in sick and late staff arrivals can cause delays, technology issues, and incorrect material set up.— Elections Alberta (@ElectionsAB) October 20, 2026
Referendum a distraction: First Nations Chief
“I am feeling pretty confident that we are going to vote in favour of remaining in Canada,” Melody Lepine said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday.
Calling the referendum a “distraction,” she expressed hope that everyone can move past the vote and instead focus on “key challenges."
Lepine said her community is downstream on Athabasca River from major Alberta oil sands operators, who have pushed for treat-and-release regulations to filter and discharge treated wastewater into the river. She said that poses “critical health issues” for her community, citing unproven technologies, cancer risks, and historical toxic leaks.
The chief expressed hope that the issue would be addressed by the federal government.
“Separating does not make sense, not right now,” she concluded, adding there are other “pressing issues” to deal with.
Potentially 'huge economic implications': expert
In an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday, Colin Mang said Alberta’s trade is closely connected with the rest of the country. For instance, he said Alberta sends about $100 billion worth of products to other provinces while importing roughly the same amount of items from other provinces.
“About 32 per cent of Alberta businesses sell to customers in other provinces -- that's the highest rate anywhere in the country. It's about five percentage points higher than the national average," said Mang, an assistant professor of economics at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.
What’s more, Mang said the province makes up nearly 16 per cent of the country's national income while it’s about 12 per cent of the Canadian population. The per person income in the province is about 28 per cent higher than in the rest of the country, he added.
"So Alberta is very deeply integrated with the rest of the country and if they chose to separate, that would have huge economic implications for Canada but also for Alberta specifically,” he said.
Separation could push investors away: Amanda Lang
With files from Elvy Alias
Where to watch CTV News' Alberta Referendum special coverage
Meet the couple who’s voted in two referendums
Scope, scale not seen before: Elections Alberta
Sweet treat for voters
Every question. Every riding. Every result.
From local results to province-wide trends, our live results hub puts the data at your fingertips the moment it becomes available.
- Filter by Question: Use the toggle at the top of the site to switch between Question 10 and the policy-specific Questions 1 through 9 .
- You can also scroll down below the map on each question page, and read all the other questions as well as link off to each question’s live results map.
Political figures share referendum message
Former Alberta premier Rachel Notley said she hopes the referendum is just a "moment" that won’t last for too long.
“But at the moment, I think this is a really critical opportunity for Albertans to have their say on their loyalty to our country, and I'm looking forward to it,” she said.
Anne McLellan, previously the Liberal MP for Edmonton Centre and deputy prime minister of Canada, echoed Prime Minister Mark Carney's message when Kapelos asked her about Albertans' frustration with Ottawa.
"If you're talking about those people who want to send a message, I can do no better than the prime minister,” she said. “This is a dangerous, difficult, complex time for Canada and the world, and this is not a time to be playing a game of poker with the future of our province or the future of our country.”
James Rajotte, Alberta's former senior representative to the U.S., shared his message to Albertans.
"Think in terms of, if you choose to separate, you're separating from your fellow Canadians," he added.
Voters disappointed by delays
‘Looking for someone to blame’: Alberta NDP leader
“In Alberta, the whole economy is boom and bust. It’s always been like that,” Opposition leader Naheed Nenshi told CTV Power Play’s Vassy Kapelos on Monday.
“Every other premier of Alberta has managed to handle those up and down cycles. Even when I was mayor of Calgary, we had to do that without scapegoating immigrants for the challenges in the health care and education system,” he said.
Nenshi called the nine questions on the referendum that weren’t about separation “dog whistles.”
“Denying refugee children the right to public education would not make classrooms any smaller, it would not improve public education for anyone else,” he said.
He added that restricting public health-care access for international students and workers wouldn’t help the “crisis” in waiting rooms.
“It’s just looking for someone to blame,” he said.
“What I think Albertans are looking for is a government that gets down to work, fixing classrooms, fixing emergency rooms, without just looking for someone to blame.”
Albertans could deny referendum results: analyst
More than 100 polls opened late: Elections Alberta
‘Playing with fire’: Former deputy premier
“This referendum comes at the worst time possible, compliments of Premier Danielle Smith,” Thomas Lukaszuk, who founded the Forever Canadian petition, told CTV News Channel on Monday.
Lukaszuk said Ottawa has heard Alberta’s grievances and is working to strengthen the relationship. Prime Minister Mark Carney has visited Alberta more during the last 18 months than the last two prime ministers did combined, he said.
“Your message has already been sent,” he said to those who wanted to use their vote to signal grievances with Ottawa.
“Be careful because you’re also sending a message to investors at a time when we need a lot of investment in this province for some of the major nation-building projects that are being announced,” he said.
“We’re playing with fire, because we saw what happens with sending messages through a ballot during Brexit.”
Albertans ‘frustrated’ over separation debate: former premier
“I think Albertans are frustrated that we’ve been dragged into this situation,” she said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday.
Notley added that most Albertans understand the uncertainties caused by the situation, including the ones that affect business in the province.
She also noted that the situation has caused an unnecessary division among people.
“A strong majority of Albertans are proud Canadians and want to remain in Canada,” she said.
The former premier said it is the same case in most other Canadian provinces.
Notley blamed “a dysfunctional governing party and a premier that has done everything she can to enable this question,” for Alberta’s current situation.
Smith's referendum vote ironic: leader
"I was surprised when she took an adversarial position against the independence movement, which was a large portion of her base, and then began to kind of actively campaign against the independence movement," Tanya Clemens, co-chair of "Let Alberta Decide,” said in an interview with CTV News Channel on Monday.
"I believe that a leader of that level especially should stay neutral and wait for a mandate from the people, which is what the referendum delivers.”
Although Smith had urged Albertans to support the other nine questions on the referendum ballot, she said she voted for the province to stay in Canada last week and encouraged others to follow suit.
Clemens said there’s “irony” in Smith’s actions, noting that the movement was trying to empower Smith to "have leverage and negotiating strength" in talks with Ottawa.
Separatists and federalists united against Smith
Speaking to CTV News Channel on Monday, Brent Rathgeber, a federalist who co-manages the Forever Canadian petition, said Smith’s referendum has united separatists and federalists against her.
“I don’t think there’s going to be a clear decisive winner or loser,” he said. “I know the premier very much wants a ‘Yes’ mandate with respect to those nine questions, I think she’ll be disappointed.”
He called Smith “too clever by half.”
“She thought that she could give the separatists this referendum, allow them a safety valve, blow off some steam, it would lose and that she would maintain their confidence, but it's backfired on her.”
Smith has managed to do something Rathgeber thought was “unthinkable” a year ago, he explained.
“She’s united separatists and federalists, like myself, in unity with respect to wanting somebody different in the premier’s chair.”
Next steps for the separatist movement?
Kenney said the various separatist organizations have never “really agreed on a particular approach, strategy or message” and could therefore take different paths after the decision.
“I am concerned that if there is such a thing as moderate separatists, the folks who are more plugged into political reality, (they) will say, ‘OK, we had our shot, this is over, let's move on, let's fight for a stronger Alberta and Canada,’” he told CTV News Channel on Monday.
However, Kenney says “hardcore” separatists, including groups like the Alberta Prosperity Project, will likely not “let down.”
He says the Alberta Prosperity Project will continue the debate at the United Conservative Party convention in November, where it has a motion to turn the party into an officially separatist party.
Calgarians stress importance of voting
"[But] they shouldn't have called an extra election and paid more money for us to get these questions answered. If you want those questions answered, it should have been done at the same time that perhaps we were voting for a new premier."
Some mail-in voters hitting polls
Al Carlson said he put his special ballot package in the mail back to Elections Alberta weeks ago, but it was never marked as received.
"I've been trying online all week long, checking to make sure that the thing was received, but nothing showed up," Carlson said.
"I'm here to make sure that my ballot gets cast."
What will the vote look like?
Albertans are “looking at what’s actually on the table,” said Tom Mulcair, CTV News' political commentator.
They see the referendum as a debate about breaking up Canada, rather than a political “message,” he added.
Mulcair said that the message from senior political leaders who want a “no” vote “went through.”
“The more votes expressed against this very bad idea, the better it is,” he told CTV News Channel on Monday.
However, he warned against dismissing pro-separatists, based on past experience.
“Be careful with language. Show respect,” he said. “It has to do with grievances of the past.”
Carney addresses Parliament following CFB Wainwright tragedy
A fire left four Canadian Armed Forces members dead and dozens more wounded over the weekend.
Carney made the remarks Monday morning after MPs observed a moment of silence.
“These were sons, brothers, partners, friends, young men with bright futures who chose to serve our country and who died in that cause,” Carney said. “We will honour them always.”
“When people see the maple leaf on the sleeve, they see hope and they get help,” he also said. “The soldiers who were training at Wainwright on Saturday belong to that proud tradition.”
Carney said 50 investigators are on the ground working alongside the RCMP to determine the cause of the fire. He said the ministers of national defence and emergency management are also in Alberta to co-ordinate with their provincial counterparts.
“I would like to thank (Alberta) Premier (Danielle) Smith and the government of Alberta for their seamless partnership,” Carney said. “Alberta's health workers are carrying an enormous load with extraordinary dedication, professionalism, and skill.”
The House has adjourned for the rest of the day to mark the tragedy.
Spencer Van Dyk, CTVNews.ca Journalist
Separating not an ‘effective’ strategy: economist
Trevor Tombe says the economic and fiscal frustrations of Albertans have fuelled the desire for separation, however, separating is likely to create more obstacles for the province.
“Alberta leaving Confederation is not something that would actually improve Alberta's economy or finances,” Tombe told CTV News Channel on Monday.
While the province may appear to gain money by keeping taxes that currently go to Ottawa, Tombe says the additional costs of operating as an independent country could wipe out those savings.
Tombe cited the conundrum of whether Alberta will use its own currency or adopt the Canadian dollar, as well as how trade to the U.S. and the rest of Canada will affect Alberta's economy.
“Setting up a new national border between Alberta and what are now other provinces of Canada would add friction and costs to a lot of those trade transactions,” Tombe said.
Polls open, some with queues
Dozens of people were in line to vote at St. Albert United Church northwest of Edmonton at 8:45 a.m.
Those queued up told CTV News Edmonton their mail-in ballot was not received in time, they are not computer savvy, or that they tried to vote at advance polls but the lines were too long.
Final federal campaign pushes
How did Alberta get here?
Sending a 'message' to Ottawa?
If that’s what some Albertans are trying to do, Thomas Lukaszuk, founder of pro-unity group Forever Canadian, told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday that “it has already been heard.”
“But keep in mind that you’re also sending that very same message to investors, to the capital that Alberta needs so badly to build the pipelines and refineries that we need,” he said.
“The message is don’t invest in Alberta because we are unstable at this point.”
Referendum is ‘utter nonsense’: First Nations chief
“To have a referendum is utter nonsense,” Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Chief Sheldon Sunshine told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday.
He said he hasn’t seen any outreach from anyone on what the aftermath could look like.
“It’s been talk. It’s been rhetoric,” he said. “I haven’t seen anything tangible that would benefit anyone.”
Sunshine suggested focusing a referendum on issues with "serious impacts," such as health care, education and data centres.
“Yet, we get a lot of questions on immigrants,” he said.
“... It’s just a smokescreen.”
Effect of Carney’s election win?
“There’s a partisan element to it,” said Duane Bratt, political science professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary, told CTV’s Your Morning on Monday.
“Separatism tends to be stronger when the Liberals are in office” in Ottawa, he said.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has also acted more sympathetically towards the movement than her predecessors, he added.
“Other premiers would fight Ottawa ... but no one would have made the legal changes necessary for the separatist movement like Danielle Smith has.”