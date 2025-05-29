A new poll suggests nearly 70 per cent of Canadians support mandatory childhood vaccinations.

The Angus Reid Institute survey comes as a measles outbreak touches several provinces, primarily infecting unvaccinated infants, kids and teens.

The poll of almost 1,700 Canadians found 69 per cent of respondents between May 20 and 23 said proof of immunization should be required for kids to attend daycare and school.

That statistic was slightly lower in Alberta, at 60 per cent, but higher than the 48 per cent of Albertans who supported a mandate last year.

Last week, Ontario reported nearly 1,800 measles cases had emerged since the outbreak began in October. Alberta reported 628 cases on Wednesday.

The polling industry's professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

The poll found 37 per cent of respondents in Alberta said they had no confidence in their provincial government's response to measles, while 30 per cent said the same in Saskatchewan and 27 per cent said that in Ontario.

A Canadian Journal of Public Health article published in October 2024 found approximately 76 per cent of seven-year-olds were vaccinated against measles in 2023, down from just over 86 per cent in 2019.