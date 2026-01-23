Almost 10,000 federal public servants have received notices in the past week warning them that their jobs may be cut, say the unions representing them.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 5,000 of its members received what are called "workforce adjustment notices" this week.

They include staff working at Global Affairs Canada, Transport Canada, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Health Canada.

Workforce adjustment notices tell employees their jobs may be affected by cuts, but it's still not clear how many of those who received notices will ultimately be laid off.

The Canadian Association of Professional Employees says roughly 2,550 of its members received notices this week, including 534 employees at Employment and Social Development of Canada and 103 people at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

The Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada says more than 2,700 of its members received notices this week.