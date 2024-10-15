EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were expecting to go into halftime against the New York Jets with a 10-point lead and all the momentum.

That changed with one eye-popping pass by Aaron Rodgers that sent the Jets and their fans into a frenzy and had social media buzzing.



“Kind of a gut punch,” Allen said.



But he and the Bills overcame Rodgers' 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown throw as the first half ended to outlast the Jets 23-20 on Monday night and take early season control of the AFC East.



“Fighting through adversity, getting in at halftime, regrouping, saying let’s just control one play at a time,” Allen said. “We didn’t score as many points as I’d like in the second half, but found a way.”



Allen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Tyler Bass made up for an earlier miss by kicking a go-ahead 22-yard field goal with 3:43 left to help the Bills (4-2) snap a two-game skid. They have never lost three straight with Allen starting at quarterback.



“It was a gritty win led by Josh,” coach Sean McDermott said.



The loss was the third in a row for the Jets (2-4), who capped a tumultuous week during which coach Robert Saleh was fired, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich replaced him as the interim coach and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was demoted from play-calling duties in favor of Todd Downing.



“Yeah, it was a weird week,” Rodgers said.



Normally reliable kicker Greg Zuerlein missed two potential go-ahead field goals for the Jets, hitting the left upright on both.



The game was also filled with yellow penalty flags — both teams had 11 penalties.



Allen finished 19 of 25 for 215 yards. Rookie Ray Davis, filling in for the injured James Cook, ran for 97 yards on 20 carries and caught three passes for 55 yards.



With the Jets trailing 23-20 in the closing minutes, Rodgers threw deep for Mike Williams but the pass was short and Taron Johnson — back after breaking his right forearm in the season opener — came up with a diving interception. Williams was evaluated for a head injury after the play.



Allen and the Bills were able to then run out the clock and seal the win. They're the only team in the AFC East with a winning record.



“Our No. 1 goal is making the playoffs and you do that by winning your division,” Allen said. "We understand the gravity of this type of game, us being 4-2 with a 2 1/2-game lead with a head-to-head win, as opposed to being 3-3 and in second place.



Rodgers was 23 of 35 for 294 yards with two touchdowns and the INT, and Breece Hall had 113 yards rushing and 56 receiving.



“I thought we were going to have a big night on offense,” Rodgers said.



It certainly seemed they were headed for that.



With the Jets at their own 48 and perhaps hoping to get into field goal range before halftime, Rodgers took a few steps back and danced around a bit before launching the ball toward the end zone. Allen Lazard reached up in front of two Bills defenders and fell on his back.



After a quick huddle, officials ruled it a touchdown.



“When you catch those waves of momentum, you’ve got to ride it,” Ulbrich said. “And you’ve got to finish a team, which we didn’t do.”



The Jets got in an early rhythm on offense with Downing calling the plays as Rodgers got New York into the red zone. The Jets settled for a 34-yard field goal by Zuerlein, but it was New York's first points on an opening drive this season.



Buffalo bounced back by gashing Ulbrich's defense for 61 yards rushing — including 48 on six carries by Davis — and capping the Bills' opening drive with a 1-yard keeper by Allen to make it 7-3.



Allen's 56th career TD run put him one behind O.J. Simpson for second in franchise history.



Garrett Wilson gave the Jets back the lead on their next drive with a 5-yard TD catch that was initially ruled incomplete but reversed on video replay before Ulbrich needed to challenge.



Allen led the Bills on a 90-yard drive to give Buffalo back the lead, capped by an 8-yard TD pass to Mack Hollins. Quinnen Williams got his hand on Bass' extra point try that sailed wide left.



Allen's second touchdown pass was a 12-yard throw to Dawson Knox with 21 seconds remaining before halftime to put Buffalo up 20-10.



Bass pushed a 47-yarder wide right on Buffalo's opening drive of the second half. Zuerlein tied it at 20 with a 22-yarder midway through the third quarter.



The Jets appeared to take the lead late on their next possession when Braelon Allen ran up the middle from 4 yards out, but left tackle Tyron Smith was called for holding. Rodgers connected with Wilson in the back of the end zone on the next play, but the wide receiver couldn't hold onto the ball after being walloped by Damar Hamlin and Taylor Rapp.



Zuerlein then hit the left upright on a 32-yard attempt to keep the game tied. He also missed a potential go-ahead 43-yarder with 9:44 left in the fourth quarter, hitting the upright again.



Injuries



Jets S Chuck Clark was ruled out in the second quarter with an ankle injury. ... CB D.J. Reed left in the third quarter with an injured groin.



Up next



Bills: Host Tennessee on Sunday.



Jets: Play at Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

