Police in Windsor have arrested the alleged ringleader of an international auto theft ring for violating his bail conditions.

The 36-year-old was one of 23 people arrested in July 2023 after police dismantled a multi-million-dollar auto theft ring operating in Windsor and throughout Ontario.

Project Fairfield, a joint investigation by the Windsor Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police, and other law enforcement partners, resulted in the recovery of 138 stolen vehicles, the seizure of $170,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency, and illegal drugs valued at over $500,000.

The suspect was released on bail while facing 46 charges with bail conditions that included a strict curfew.

An investigation by Windsor Police bail compliance discovered that the suspect had failed to adhere to his bail conditions, and he was arrested on Sept. 10 at a home in the 1300 block of Meridian Street.

The suspect has been charged with failing to comply with his release order.

To report an individual who is not complying with their release conditions, please contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.