Campus police are investigating after homophobic slurs were carved into the door of the University of Windsor’s Campus Pride Centre earlier this month.

According to members of the University of Windsor Students' Alliance, three hate crimes allegedly occurred in the CAW Student Centre on April 10, 2024.

A statement posted to Instagram reads that on April 10, 2024, the Campus Pride Centre coordinator witnessed a homophobic slur carved onto the door.

The vulgar language was covered and the incident was reported to campus police.

The following day, a second homophobic slur was discovered etched on the door. The slur was covered, and campus police were then notified of the incident.

On April 12, 2024, a third homophobic slur was discovered engraved into the door.

As a result of the alleged incidents, the pride centre coordinator made the decision to close the centre for the remainder of the school year.

"We loudly speak out about transphobic, homophobic, racist, sexist, misogynistic, ableist, and bigoted hate speech, violence and hate crimes," the statement reads. "These acts of prejudice have highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by 2LGBTQIA+ individuals and reaffirmed our commitment to fostering a safe, inclusive and supportive environment on campus."

Students looking for resources of support can reach out to a number of organizations, including the Peer Support Centre, Student Counselling Centre, Campus Pride Centre and UWinPride.