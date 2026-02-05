Windsor police have arrested a man following an investigation into the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

On January 12, members of the Windsor Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit began an investigation after receiving a report about the online sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old female victim.

Investigators determined that the victim had been communicating with the suspect through a social media platform and had also met him in person.

Officers also learned the suspect possessed child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect is already charged with child luring from a separate investigation conducted by the Chatham-Kent Police Service in October 2023.

A release order in that case included conditions prohibiting him from communicating with any females under the age of 18.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on February 3, members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, with the assistance of OPP Essex Detachment, executed a search warrant and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 700 block of County Road 46 in Essex.

67-year-old Michael Byrne has been charged with telecommunication with a person under the age of 18 for a specific criminal offence, possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, accessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police ICE unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.