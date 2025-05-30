All local beaches are open to the public this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has officially started the 2025 beach water testing program at the eight local beaches.

Samples were taken on Wednesday and sent to the public health lab in London to test for E. coli.

Results released today show that all beaches are open.

Testing is done at Sandpoint Beach, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee Northwest Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach, and Holiday Beach.

The Health Unit states that the public should avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

Beach water testing results will be released weekly until the end of August.