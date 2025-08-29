All beaches are open heading into the Labour Day long weekend.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit collected beach samples on Wednesday, August 27, with results showing that all beaches are open to the public.

A reminder that Sandpoint Beach in Windsor has been temporarily closed to swimmers and is now fenced off for safety reasons.

The local beaches that are tested include Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach, Seacliff Park Beach, Cedar Island Beach, Cedar Beach, Colchester Beach and Holiday Beach.

The beach water testing program has ended for the 2025 season and will resume in the spring of 2026.