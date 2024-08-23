If you're looking for something to do this weekend, visiting a local beach might be an option.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is out with its weekly beach testing results and according to the health unit, there are no beaches closed or no warnings posted this week.



Over the past few weeks, the health unit has closed some beaches due to E.coli levels exceeding 1000.

WECHU has also advised against swimming at some beaches because E.coli counts were 200 or higher, meaning the high levels of bacteria may pose a risk to health.