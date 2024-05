All lanes of County Road 22 have reopened to drivers following an emergency repairs closure.

The eastbound lanes between East Pike Creek Road and Patillo Road in Lakeshore buckled due to the heat on Tuesday afternoon.

The County of Essex closed the section of the road Tuesday afternoon, before opening one lane during the evening and overnight.

Crews closed the road once more, as well as one westbound lane, on Wednesday morning to make the repairs.

The County thanks drivers for their patience.