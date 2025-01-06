OTTAWA - Monday could mark a historic week in Canadian politics -- if the growing chorus calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gets its way.

Citing three sources, the Globe and Mail is reporting that the prime minister could step down as early as today, ahead of a national caucus meeting where he is set to face Liberal M-Ps.

Some of those M-Ps have publicly called for him to step down.

Trudeau has not yet publicly spoken about his political future, despite intensifying calls for him to step down after the surprise resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on December 16th.

M-Ps aren't scheduled to come back to Ottawa until the House of Commons returns on January 27th but Liberal M-Ps are being encouraged to attend Wednesday's meeting in person.

This week, the Conservatives plan to introduce a non-confidence motion at the public accounts committee, and that could be up for a vote in the House of Commons as soon as January 30th.

With all three main opposition parties saying they plan to bring down the government at the first opportunity -- that means Canada could face an early election.