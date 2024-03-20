Everything is all-clear at St. Joseph's Catholic High School following a bomb threat Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board state that Windsor Police have concluded their investigation and have given the school the all-clear.

Windsor Police were called to the school at 2425 Clover Avenue in east Windsor around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Students had been dismissed early following the report of a bomb threat.

The WECDSB states the school will open as usual tomorrow.